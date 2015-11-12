UPDATE 1-Advance Auto Parts Q3 profit misses Street, shares fall

(Adds forecast, Q3 results, share activity)
Nov 12 Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts
Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt
by a stronger dollar, and the company cut its 2015 profit
forecast.
Shares of Advance Auto, which sells products such as
batteries, air fresheners and engine parts, fell nearly 12
percent to $171.47 in premarket trading.
The company cut its current-year adjusted profit forecast to
$7.75-$7.90 per share, from $8.10-$8.30, partly due to costs
related to its purchase of rival General Parts International
Inc.
Advance Auto bought General Parts for just over $2 billion
in January 2014.
Excluding items, Advance Auto earned $1.95 per share on
revenue of $2.30 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 10.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.09 per share on revenue
of $2.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also appointed activist investor Starboard Value
LP's chief executive to its board, taking the total member count
to 13.
The move comes after Starboard had disclosed a 3.7 percent
stake in the automotive parts retailer and urged the company in
September to consider steps including a "substantial" dividend
or buyback.
Jeffrey Smith, Starboard's CEO, will head Advance Auto's
nominating and corporate governance committee and be a member of
the compensation and finance committees, Advance Auto
said.
The Roanoke, Virginia-based auto retailer appointed its
president, George Sherman, as the interim chief executive to
succeed CEO Darren Jackson, who will retire on Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)