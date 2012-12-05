版本:
Starbucks CEO says company done with deals for now

Dec 5 Starbucks Corp has no plans for further acquisitions at the moment after a spate of recent deals, Chief Executive Howard Schultz said on Wednesday.

"We're pretty full up at this time in terms of our resources and capabilities," he said at a New York investor conference. "At this moment in time we have enough to handle."

