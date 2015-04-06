Starbucks expands college tuition benefit for workers

| April 6
April 6 Starbucks Corp is expanding its
employee college tuition assistance program to cover the entire
cost of getting an online bachelor's degree, the chief executive
of the coffee chain said on Monday.
The Seattle-based company, known for offering benefits such
as healthcare and stock options, launched the "Starbucks College
Achievement Plan" with Arizona State University in June 2014. It
previously limited the program to juniors and seniors seeking to
complete their degrees.
The enhanced tuition reimbursement program from Starbucks
comes at a time when an improving U.S. labor market is forcing
major restaurant chains and retailers, including McDonald's Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, to raise hourly wages
and improve benefits to compete for the best workers.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz said Starbucks expects to
spend $250 million or more over a decade on tuition
reimbursement, a perk he said Starbucks employees had requested.
"The unfortunate reality is that too many Americans can no
longer afford a college degree, particularly disadvantaged young
people, and others are saddled with burdensome education debt,"
said Schultz, who added that Starbucks hopes to help 25,000
employees earn their degrees by 2025.
Starbucks employees working 20 hours per week or more, which
account for roughly 80 percent of the company's U.S. workforce
of more than 140,000, are eligible. Nearly 2,000 Starbucks
employees, known as partners, already have enrolled in the
program.
The students, who need not complete a degree or stay with
the company after earning a diploma, will be reimbursed for the
cost of their classes at the end of every semester, Starbucks
said.
Starbucks, which recently raised worker pay but did not
disclose the size of the increases, said it expects to have
"several hundred" graduates by the end of 2016.
Schultz told Reuters that he would be open to expanding the
program to include master's degrees in the future.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)