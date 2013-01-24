版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks shares turn higher in after-hours trade; last up 1.1 pct

NEW YORK Jan 24 Starbucks Corp : * Shares turned higher in after-hours trade and were last trading up 1.1 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐