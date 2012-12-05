版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:50 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks Asia same-store sales holding up-exec

Dec 5 Starbucks Corp : * China/asia pacific president says same-store sales in the region are holding

up in the first two months of this quarter

