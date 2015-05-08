CORRECTED-Starbucks moves Ethos water bottling out of drought-hit California

(Corrects date of Ethos purchase)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 8 Starbucks Corp on
Friday said it would stop sourcing water for its Ethos Water
brand in California, which is in the fourth year of a serious
drought that has prompted the governor to order the state's
first-ever mandatory water use cuts of 25 percent.
Beginning in May and over the next six months, Starbucks
said it plans to move production to its Pennsylvania supplier.
The Seattle-based coffee chain also is looking for a new
source and supplier for its West Coast Ethos Water distribution.
The announcement comes a week after Mother Jones published a
story showing that Starbucks' Ethos Water was sourced in areas
deemed to be in "exceptional drought."
Starbucks bought privately held Ethos Brands LLC for $8
million in April 2005. It does not break out sales.
The company donates 5 cents for every bottle of water sold
to the Ethos Water Fund, which is part of the Starbucks
foundation. Starbucks says that so far, more than $12.3 million
has been granted to help support water, sanitation and hygiene
education programs in water-stressed countries in Africa,
Indonesia and Latin America.
Starbucks also says its California cafes have cut their
water use by 26 percent since 2008.
