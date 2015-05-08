UPDATE 2-Starbucks moves Ethos water bottling out of drought-hit California

(Adds Coca-Cola comment, bottled water consumption data)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 8 Starbucks Corp on
Friday said it would stop sourcing water for its Ethos Water
brand in California, which is in the fourth year of a serious
drought that has prompted the state's first-ever mandatory cuts
in water use.
Beginning in May and over the next six months, Starbucks
said it plans to move production to its Pennsylvania supplier.
The Seattle-based coffee chain also is looking for a new
source and supplier for its West Coast Ethos Water distribution.
The announcement comes a week after the magazine Mother
Jones published a report showing that Ethos Water was sourced in
areas deemed to be in "exceptional drought."
Starbucks bought privately held Ethos Brands LLC for $8
million in April 2005. It does not break out sales for Ethos.
Starbucks donates 5 cents for every bottle of water sold to
the Ethos Water Fund, which is part of the Starbucks foundation.
Starbucks says that so far, more than $12.3 million has been
granted to help support water, sanitation and hygiene education
programs in water-stressed countries in Africa, Indonesia and
Latin America.
Starbucks says its California cafes have cut their water use
by 26 percent since 2008.
Several other large bottled water sellers source water from
California, among which are Coca-Cola Co's Dasani brand
and PepsiCo Inc's Aquafina.
Coca-Cola's California facilities no longer use water for
things like truck washing and landscaping, spokeswoman Nancy
Limon said in an email.
But Coca-Cola is not moving bottled water operations out of
the state.
"We are committed to keeping jobs in California, while
reducing our water use and replenishing water back to nature,"
Limon said, adding that Coca-Cola is involved in several water
stewardship projects around the state.
Representatives from PepsiCo did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The total volume of bottled water consumed in the United
States hit 11 billion gallons last year, up more than 7 percent
from 2013. That translated into an average of 34 gallons per
person, according to the International Bottled Water
Association, citing data from the Beverage Marketing Corp.
Starbucks shares gained 0.9 percent to close at $49.78 on
Friday.
