UPDATE 2-Starbucks says Chile union has ended strike

* Company says will welcome back striking workers
* Union held news conference announcing strike end
By Lisa Baertlein and Alexandra Ulmer
LOS ANGELES/SANTIAGO, Aug 5 Starbucks Corp
(SBUX.O) said the union representing striking workers in Chile
held a news conference on Friday announcing the end of their
strike.
In July, the nearly 200-member strong union in Chile
launched Starbucks' first strike at company-owned stores,
seeking pay that keeps up with inflation, a $100 monthly lunch
stipend, as well as other benefits. [ID:nN1E76E16I]
Fewer than 30 percent of Starbucks' more than 670 employees
in Chile are unionized. Late last month, three leaders of the
union began a hunger strike to force a resolution.
Starbucks' 31 cafes have remained open during the strike,
which coincided with a wave of what have become violent
protests in Chile, led by students, environmentalists and
miners. [ID:nN1E77328Z]
Representatives from the union were not immediately
available for comment. On Thursday, Chile's Starbucks union
said on Twitter that it would end its strike without reaching
any agreement with the company.
"We're focused on welcoming back our unionized partners,"
Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson told Reuters. "We are glad they
announced this and are looking forward to formal
notification."
Starbucks executives previously said returning workers
would receive the same compensation and have the same seniority
as before. [ID:nN1E76P2FP]
Starbucks has maintained that its pay and other
compensation in Chile -- which includes stock awards, merit
increases and comprehensive health coverage for full- and
part-time workers -- is "above and beyond" what is offered by
the coffee chain's peers in that market.
"We negotiated in good faith the whole way through," Olson
said.
Starbucks, which has roughly 17,000 mostly nonunion cafes
around the world, plans to open 8 more cafes in Chile this
year.
Shares in the company were up 1.1 percent at $37.32 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Tim Dobbyn)