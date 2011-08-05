UPDATE 2-Starbucks says Chile union has ended strike

* Company says will welcome back striking workers

By Lisa Baertlein and Alexandra Ulmer

LOS ANGELES/SANTIAGO, Aug 5 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said the union representing striking workers in Chile held a news conference on Friday announcing the end of their strike.

In July, the nearly 200-member strong union in Chile launched Starbucks' first strike at company-owned stores, seeking pay that keeps up with inflation, a $100 monthly lunch stipend, as well as other benefits. [ID:nN1E76E16I]

Fewer than 30 percent of Starbucks' more than 670 employees in Chile are unionized. Late last month, three leaders of the union began a hunger strike to force a resolution.

Starbucks' 31 cafes have remained open during the strike, which coincided with a wave of what have become violent protests in Chile, led by students, environmentalists and miners. [ID:nN1E77328Z]

Representatives from the union were not immediately available for comment. On Thursday, Chile's Starbucks union said on Twitter that it would end its strike without reaching any agreement with the company.

"We're focused on welcoming back our unionized partners," Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson told Reuters. "We are glad they announced this and are looking forward to formal notification."

Starbucks executives previously said returning workers would receive the same compensation and have the same seniority as before. [ID:nN1E76P2FP]

Starbucks has maintained that its pay and other compensation in Chile -- which includes stock awards, merit increases and comprehensive health coverage for full- and part-time workers -- is "above and beyond" what is offered by the coffee chain's peers in that market.

"We negotiated in good faith the whole way through," Olson said.

Starbucks, which has roughly 17,000 mostly nonunion cafes around the world, plans to open 8 more cafes in Chile this year.

Shares in the company were up 1.1 percent at $37.32 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Editing by Andre Grenon and Tim Dobbyn)