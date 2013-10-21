UPDATE 1-Starbucks under media fire in China for high prices

By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI Oct 21 Starbucks Corp has
been charging higher prices in China than other markets, helping
the company realize fat profit margins, the official China
Central Television (CCTV) said in a report.
Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, is the latest
foreign company to come under fire from official Chinese media,
which have targeted other prominent foreign names like Apple Inc
, and it comes amid a pricing crackdown by regulators.
CCTV, in a report that aired on Sunday, said a medium-size
latte at the U.S. coffee house in Beijing costs 27 yuan ($4.43),
or one-third more than at a Starbucks in Chicago.
"Starbucks has been able to enjoy high prices in China,
mainly because of the blind faith of local consumers in
Starbucks and other Western brands," Wang Zhendong, director of
the Coffee Association of Shanghai, told CCTV. The report echoed
a critique by the official China Daily newspaper published last
week.
Starbucks said its prices reflect higher costs in China, for
expenses ranging from coffee and milk to rent and supply chain
operations.
"It is true that a Starbucks latte is more expensive in
China than in the United States," John Culver, president of
Starbucks' China and Asia Pacific region, told Reuters.
He said Starbucks' pricing in China is competitive and that
margins from its roughly 1,000 China cafes are not greater than
margins on U.S. sales.
Higher food costs, coupled with significant investments for
items such as training employees and securing ample and safe
locally sourced ingredients means that "our bottom line
operating margin is not any higher than what it is in the United
States," Culver said.
Starbucks, which estimates that China will be its
second-biggest market after the United States by 2014, does not
break out operating margins by country, though it does break out
margins on a regional basis.
In its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, Starbucks' most
recent results, the company had an operating profit margin of
36.2 percent in the China-Asia Pacific region; 22.3 percent in
the Americas; and 3.2 percent in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Starbucks cafes in China tend to be much larger than in the
United States because most Chinese customers tend to linger,
while 80 percent of U.S. customers take their orders to go,
Culver said.
"Our stores are crowded and they need to be bigger," he
said.
Imported products often cost more in China because of high
import duties and tax rates. Roasted coffee beans, for example,
draw an import duty of 15 percent and a sales tax of an
additional 17 percent, according to DutyCalculator.com.
China has been cracking down on pricing in markets ranging
from milk powder to drugs, with the high premiums enjoyed by
imported goods attracting much of the ire from local watchdog
groups and media.
Apple has also come under criticism in China for high
prices, and the company was stung in a media report last year
that said it treated Chinese consumers differently from those
from other regions.
COFFEE CULTURE
Retail sales of coffee in China grew more than 90 percent
between 2007 and 2012, hitting 7 billion yuan ($1.15 billion)
last year, according to data from Euromonitor.
The China-Asia Pacific region led sales for Starbucks in
2012, and company is considering opening 600 new outlets in the
region this year, targeting 1,500 stores in China alone by 2015.
Analysts said while Chinese consumers were becoming
increasingly price aware, the latest reports were unlikely to
dull demand for high street coffee in China anytime soon.
"Consumers are increasingly aware of these prices
differences. It's become a very hot (topic) and is really common
knowledge at this point," said James Button, Shanghai-based
senior manager at SmithStreetSolutions. "But branded coffee is
something people are treating as a luxury and they are willing
to pay for that luxury experience."
China's influential netizens seemed to support Starbucks.
"Those who are saying Starbucks is expensive are probably
those who don't drink much coffee," said user Wang Shuo on
China's Twitter-like microblog Sina Weibo. "The prices are
competitive and the quality makes people feel safe."