Starbucks locks in prices for 70 percent of 2016 coffee needs

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK, April 23 Starbucks has locked in prices on 70 percent of 2016 coffee needs at "favorable" levels when compared to its 2015 coffee costs, chief financial officer Scott Maw said in a call to announce the company's second quarter fiscal year 2015 results.
In January, Starbucks said it had locked in prices for 94 percent of its 2015 coffee needs. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.