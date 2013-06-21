版本:
2013年 6月 22日

RPT-Starbucks to raise U.S. cafe beverage prices by average of 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 21 Starbucks Corp will increase the price of some of its beverages in several of its U.S. cafes by as much as 10 cents, with the average purchase price rising by 1 percent, after the company analysed its pricing structure, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The price hike in U.S. company-operated stores is effective June 25 and will mark the first price change in 18-24 months, depending on the market, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.

