Starbucks to debut delivery in Manhattan, Seattle this year

| March 18
March 18 Starbucks Corp will begin
offering delivery in New York City and Seattle later this year,
when it also plans to expand mobile order and pay services
across the United States.
The new efforts, to be announced at Starbucks' annual
meeting on Wednesday, come as U.S. restaurant chains ranging
from McDonald's Corp to Panera Bread Co turn to
technology to increase sales, speed up service and connect with
young, tech-savvy consumers.
Tenants in Manhattan's Empire State Building will be the
first to get Starbucks' new "green apron" delivery service later
this year.
The coffee chain will also partner with delivery service
Postmates Inc in its hometown of Seattle, said Adam Brotman,
Starbucks chief digital officer said. The service will be
linked to mobile order and pay.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who has opined on
divisive issues such as same-sex marriage and the national debt,
also plans to weigh in on race relations in America. As part of
the discussion, baristas are writing "Race Together" on
Starbucks cups and the company plans to release online
conversation guides on the topic.
Early reaction to the campaign has been skeptical, prompting
some social media users to call the company opportunistic.
Starbucks currently has about 12,000 shops in the United
States. Its shares, trading at $93.65 ahead of the meeting, are
up 25 percent over the last 12 months and have outperformed the
major averages.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler)