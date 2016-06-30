Starbucks workers petition for more hours amid labor cuts

| LOS ANGELES, June 30
LOS ANGELES, June 30 Nearly 9,000 Starbucks Corp
workers and supporters have signed an online petition
saying that the company has made "extreme labor cuts" at U.S.
cafes, hurting employee morale as well as customer service.
The campaign comes as the world's biggest coffee chain tries
to address cooling growth at its U.S. shops and rolls out mobile
ordering, which aims to boost sales and reduce bottlenecks in
stores.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and other executives have
spoken with Jaime Prater, a Southern California barista and the
petition's creator, the Seattle-based company said, but declined
to give details.
Starbucks spokeswoman Jaime Riley said it is not uncommon
for Schultz to reach out to employees and said that there is no
nationwide labor reduction happening at Starbucks stores.
Starbucks has a software system that determines labor needs
based on business trends. Store managers can work with
leadership in their respective regions to determine labor needs
based on any factors not taken into account by the system, Riley
said.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
Prater told Reuters he is cautiously optimistic after
executives said they are looking into the issues raised in the
petition.
"There is a small window right now" to act, he said.
Comments on the petition painted a picture of broad
discontent, contrasting the company's reputation for offering
better wages and benefits than other chains, including
healthcare coverage, retirement account contributions and paid
vacation days.
Prater and many signers say they noticed cutbacks in U.S.
staffing hours after Starbucks in April reported a deceleration
in quarterly cafe sales growth. Several of them described being
under pressure make the labor reductions prescribed by
Starbucks' software system.
Almost 7,000 signers described themselves as employees,
Prater said. They did not give their full names and Reuters was
not able to confirm that signers worked for Starbucks.
Many commenters said staffing shortages had recently become
more acute.
"The labor situation has gone from tight to infuriating,"
wrote said Prater, 40.
One Central California store has seen its labor allotment
shrunk by about 10 percent, even though sales are up, the
manager told Reuters.
"No matter what we do to save on labor at my store, the
system tells us EVERY SINGLE DAY that we are at least 8 hours
over in labor for the day and have to cut even more," Aaron I.
wrote on the petition site.
"We're suffering, & so are our customers. It's not working,"
said Leslie S., a self-described shift manager.
RISING PRESSURES A GRIND
Some employees said new technology that allows customers to
order and pay from mobile devices is putting additional pressure
on employees at some stores.
"Mobile orders have increased sales and created more need
for labor, yet the company is cutting labor," wrote Makenna S.,
identified as a shift supervisor.
Like other restaurants and retail companies, Starbucks is
wrestling with the effects of local minimum wage increases. Some
petition commenters said Starbucks had not boosted pay for
existing workers in areas where minimum wages have increased -
creating a situation where new hires are paid about the same
wage as more experienced peers.
Signers said take-home pay has taken a further hit because
tipping has falling substantially amid broad customer adoption
of the "Starbucks Rewards" program, which allows customers to
pay with a loyalty card or mobile phones.
Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas region posted a 7 percent
gain in the second quarter, down from 9 percent in the first
quarter, and the current quarter rise is seen at 6.2 percent,
according to Consensus Metrix.
"They've been posting industry-leading same-store sales
growth for the last five years while reducing labor costs - a
trend that can't continue," said Howard Penney, an analyst at
Hedgeye Risk Management, who follows Starbucks.
