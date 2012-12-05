版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:13 BJT

Starbucks sees more than 3,000 new Americas stores

NEW YORK Dec 5 Starbucks Corp intends to open at least 3,000 net new stores in the Americas region by 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

At the outset of a New York meeting on its growth strategy, the company also said China should become its second-largest market by 2014.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐