Starbucks' job creation fund finds first partners

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Google Offers and Banana
Republic are the first businesses to join Starbucks Corp
in raising money for a U.S. job creation fund started
by the world's biggest coffee chain late last year.
Starbucks and the Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), a group
of private financial institutions that make affordable loans to
individuals and communities, introduced the "Create Jobs for
USA" fund in October amid what Starbucks Chief Executive Howard
Schultz said was a lack of national political leadership on
unemployment.
"We can't wait for Washington. We need to do more on our
own," said Schultz, who said he is in discussions with other
potential partners about expanding Create Jobs for USA.
The fund already has raised more than $7.5 million and the
two new partnerships could bring in another $4 million. The
total of that would support about $80 million in lending -
enough to help create or sustain more than 3,800 jobs, Starbucks
told Reuters.
The U.S. unemployment rate has been above 8 percent since
February 2009 and touched a high of 10 percent in October that
same year.
Google Offers, a Google Inc business which competes
with daily deals company, Groupon, will raise up to $3 million
by selling $10 Starbucks vouchers at the discounted price of $5
each. It will donate $3 from each voucher sale to the job
creation fund.
Banana Republic, a unit of Gap Inc, will donate up
to $1 million from purchases made during two four-day sales
events planned for later this year. The first sale to benefit
the fund is slated to begin on April 19.
Money from the fund already is being put to work and Josh
Davis, owner of the Gelato Fiasco in Brunswick, Maine, is among
the business owners to have benefited.
Davis had a problem last year when his bank pulled a verbal
financing commitment after he had signed a 10-year lease for a
second gelato store in Portland, Maine.
A lender with funding from Create Jobs For USA stepped up
with a loan of more than $100,000, enabling Davis to open the
store in January. It now has six employees and is preparing to
hire more for the busy summer season.
"It was absolutely critical," said Davis, who faced the
prospect of trying to borrow from family and friends or
arranging alternative financing that would have cost more and
taken longer.
"Who knows whether it would be up and running right now,"
said Davis, who now is donating $1 from the sale of pints of a
limited-edition gelato flavor to support the fund.
Starbucks CEO Schultz created a political buzz last year
when he called on his peers to withhold campaign donations to
the president and members of Congress until a deal on the
country's debt, revenue and spending was reached.
Schultz, who returned Starbucks to growth after slashing
costs and closing nearly 1,000 cafes around the globe, also
asked fellow business leaders to pledge to step up hiring.
For its part, Starbucks this summer will begin selling
coffee mugs made at a once-dormant factory in Northern Ohio.
Many of the coffee mugs and other products the company now sells
are made in China.
The coffee company also plans to build a factory in Augusta,
Georgia to produce VIA instant coffee and ingredients for its
Frappuccino drinks. That project is expected to create 140 U.S.
manufacturing jobs, plus more than 100 construction jobs.
Schultz said Starbucks is committed to locating the new
plant in the United States, even though it would have been
"significantly more attractive" to build it in a lower-cost
country.
"If we believe in this, this is what we have to do," said
Schultz, who repeatedly has said that he has no interest in a
government job - elected or otherwise.
"I feel like I can do a lot from the position I'm in," the
CEO said. "I have no plans to be anywhere else."