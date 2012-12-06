UPDATE 1-Starbucks bows to pressure on UK tax

* Coffee chain to pay about 10 mln stg in tax in 2013, 2014
* Climbdown follows customer pressure
By Christine Murray
LONDON, Dec 6 Coffee chain Starbucks
said it could pay about 20 million pounds in corporation tax in
Britain over the next two years, surrendering to widespread
public criticism over allegations of tax avoidance.
"We are making a commitment that we will propose to pay a
significant amount of corporation tax during 2013 and 2014
regardless of whether our company is profitable during these
years," Starbucks UK managing director Kris Engskov said in a
speech.
The announcement follows weeks of public attacks in the
media and parliament after a Reuters report in October which
said that over the past three years Starbucks has paid no
corporation tax in Britain despite telling investors that the
local business was highly profitable, while reporting an actual
loss.
One of the tax-deductible costs weighing on Starbucks'
British business has been the royalties paid to an
Amsterdam-based Starbucks company for the use of intellectual
property, such as the brand.
"In 2013 and 2014 Starbucks will not claim tax deductions
for royalties or payments related to our inter-company charges,"
he told an audience at the London Chamber of Commerce.
In doing so, Starbucks would contribute about 10 million
pounds in tax each year, he said, meaning that the company would
pay more than is required under British tax law.
Engskov said again on Thursday that the group has always
acted according to the letter of the law, saying that the
company, which opened for business in Britain in 1998, was not
hiding big profits from the tax authorities.
He said Starbucks served 2 million British customers a week
but it had not seen the same success in terms of generating
profits due to the high rents it paid to secure the best
locations and the costs of its rapid expansion.
Recent store openings had put the company on track for
sustained profitability, he said, but its customers expected it
to do more on tax sooner.
He said he had not yet discussed the proposal with the tax
authorities.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said corporation tax was not a
voluntary tax and Parliament set out the rules and rates for
businesses to follow.
"The public expects businesses to pay their fair share
and HMRC will challenge, through the courts if necessary, any
structures or tax payments that do not comply with the UK tax
law," a spokesman said.
The coffee chain's units in Germany and France also fail to
report profits due to inter-company royalty payments, the
Reuters investigation of the company's accounts showed last
month.
Engskov told Reuters there was no plan to extend the
proposal on tax payments in Britain to other markets where
Starbucks operates.
The UK Uncut activist group, which has been protesting
against companies and wealthy individuals which are accused of
avoiding paying taxes which they say would obviate the
government spending cuts, said it would continue to target
Starbucks, and is planning protests at 40 stores across the
country this weekend.
"Offering to pay some tax if and when it suits you doesn't
stop you being a tax dodger," spokeswoman Hannah Pearce said.
"Today's announcement is just a desperate attempt to deflect
public pressure."
Earlier this week Starbucks along with Amazon and
Google were accused by British lawmakers of being
'immoral' in seeking to avoid paying taxes.