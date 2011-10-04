Starbucks profit-sharing to boost U.S. non-profits

* Program begins with stores in New York and Los Angeles
* Each non-profit will get least $100,000 in first year
* Money earmarked for youth and education projects
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 4 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will share
profits from two of its U.S. coffee shops with non-profit
groups in New York City and Los Angeles to help offset expected
government funding cuts to programs for children and
education.
The pilot stores for the profit-sharing program, which
Starbucks hopes to expand, are in Harlem and in Los Angeles'
Crenshaw district.
Partner non-profit groups in those neighborhoods each will
receive at least $100,000 in the first year, the company said.
The announcement from the world's biggest coffee chain
comes a day after Chief Executive Howard Schultz unveiled
"Create Jobs for USA," a funding partnership that will provide
affordable loans for small businesses, non-profit groups and
commercial real estate and affordable housing projects in
distressed communities. [ID:nN1E79202V]
Schultz caused a stir this summer, when he called on
business leaders to step up hiring and to boycott political
giving until the president and members of Congress reached a
deal on U.S. debt, revenue and spending. [ID:nN1E77E1BX]
Schultz, billionaire investor Warren Buffett and GE (GE.N)
CEO Jeffrey Immelt have joined the national political and
economic dialogue. Schultz repeatedly has said he has no desire
to run for office.
"We are going to have to understand that for there to be
shared prosperity, there has to be shared success and shared
sacrifice," he said.
The CEO, who built one of the world's most recognized
brands, said his newest community-building project is personal:
He grew up in federally subsidized housing in Brooklyn.
Abyssinian Development Corp (ADC), which offers a wide
selection of community services, is Starbucks' partner in
Harlem.
"If you don't have education and development opportunities
for young people, your neighborhood is going to die within a
couple of generations," Sheena Wright, the group's president
and CEO told Reuters.
The profit-sharing program could create much-needed new
revenue streams for non-profits, said Blair Hamilton Taylor,
who leads the Los Angeles Urban League -- Starbucks partner in
Crenshaw.
Taylor began working with Schultz after Starbucks shuttered
one if its Crenshaw stores during the company's restructuring
in 2008 and 2009.
"It's not going to be a million dollars a year," Taylor
said of the new program.
"But if McDonald's decides to do this next week, and then
Wendy's decides to do it, and Burger King decides -- now all of
the sudden you do have a million dollars," he said. "My hope is
that is what this triggers."
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Carol Bishopric