Starbucks launching new chain, buys juice company

Nov 10 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said it plans to
launch a new health and wellness-focused chain next year after
its acquisition of Evolution Fresh, a California-based premium
juice maker, for $30 million.
Both moves were announced on Thursday.
The announcements come as the world's biggest coffee chain
seeks to increase sales by expanding into the $50 billion U.S.
health and wellness category that is driving robust growth for
retailers including Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM.O)
The Seattle-based company said the new retail concept,
planned to launch in early-to-mid-2012, will be separate from
Starbucks cafes and does not yet have a name.
The new chain will "redefine the super-premium juice
category and experience" and offer a "wholesome portfolio" of
food and beverages, Starbucks said.
The company expects Evolution Fresh to operate at a modest
loss in fiscal 2012 before breaking even in fiscal 2013.
Starbucks said its forecasts for fiscal 2012 are unchanged
as a result of the acquisition.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Matthew Lewis)