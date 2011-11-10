UPDATE 3-Starbucks to open U.S. juice bars in 2012

* Launching new chain of juice shops
* New stores will be separate from Starbucks cafes
* Buys California-based juice maker Evolution Fresh
* $30 million cash deal closed on Thursday
Nov 10 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) plans to start a
chain of juice bars starting next year, venturing into
territory staked out by Jamba Inc (JMBA.O), in its biggest-ever
expansion beyond coffee.
The world's largest coffee chain, which has made no secret
of its ambitions to expand beyond its staple business, said on
Thursday it bought juice company Evolution Fresh for $30
million in cash.
Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz hopes buying
Evolution Fresh, whose products are sold by a handful of
retailers, including Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O), will give
the company a meaningful foothold in the estimated $50 billion
health food market.
The first juice bars will open on the U.S. West Coast
around the middle of next year, but the company would not say
how many were planned. The chain's name has not been revealed
and it was not clear whether Starbucks' familiar Mermaid logo
-- which recently dropped the word "coffee" from its design --
would be displayed in the stores, which also will sell food.
The CEO said the moves announced Thursday were the first of
many things the company planned for the so-called health and
wellness market.
Starbucks is getting into a fragmented market with
intensifying competition and potentially lower margins than
those enjoyed by its coffee shops.
Jamba, a publicly held juice and smoothie chain, has
struggled in recent years. Revenues have slid as companies such
as Starbucks and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) introduced competing
products.
Schultz said Jamba suffered after it moved toward a more
commodity business and away from what popular independents do
well. He argued that some successful independent juice bar
operators have annual sales of well over $1 million per
outlet.
Analysts said that is far higher than a typical Jamba store
and a bit less than an average U.S. Starbucks cafe.
"We think we can build a major business," Schultz told
reporters on a conference call.
Setting up a regional or even nationwide chain could prove
costly and take the company further away from its core
competency, analysts said.
"It has interesting potential, but I don't know if has the
broad appeal that coffee has," said Bob Goldin, executive vice
president at food service consultancy Technomic.
But "Starbucks is smart enough that, if it's something that
doesn't work, they can pull the plug pretty quickly,"
Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said.
I CHOOSE ... FRUIT
Schultz said demand is coming from people who choose fresh
fruit and vegetable drinks as meal replacements, as well as
from individuals watching their weight or attempting to bolster
their health with dietary "cleanses."
New York City's Liquiteria juice bar, for example, says its
pressed juices "detoxify and rejuvenate."
Seattle-based Starbucks wants to sell a broader range of
branded products through its own cafes, grocery stores and
other retail outlets -- including juices from Evolution Fresh.
Starbucks took control of its business selling packaged
coffee, tea and ready-to-drink beverages earlier this year and
has had success getting its products in more desirable spots on
grocery store shelves, Hottovy said.
San Bernardino, California-based Evolution Fresh sells
fruit and vegetable juices and was started by the founder of
Naked Juice, which is now owned by PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N). It uses
a heat-free, high-pressure pasteurization process it says
retains more of the nutrients in its products compared with
using conventional heat pasteurization.
Its products are currently sold in Whole Foods and PCC
Natural Markets stores on the U.S. West Coast. Starbucks plans
to expand distribution into additional retail channels and sell
the products in its own retail stores.
Over time, Starbucks said it plans to invest in Evolution
Fresh's facility upgrades, as well as its distribution
business.
Starbucks expects Evolution Fresh to operate at a modest
loss in fiscal 2012 before breaking even in fiscal 2013. The
company, which returned to profit growth in 2010 after a
painful two-year restructuring, said its forecasts for fiscal
2012 are unchanged as a result of the acquisition.
Jamba shares were unchanged at $1.66 at the close of Nasdaq
trading on Thursday. Starbucks, which is up about 40 percent
over the last 12 months, added 1.3 percent to finish at
$43.52.
