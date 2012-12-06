Starbucks says to pay more UK tax

LONDON Dec 6 Coffee chain Starbucks
said it could pay up to 20 million pounds more in tax as it
announced plans to change its accounting practises, surrendering
to criticism from lawmakers, campaigners and the media.
A Reuters examination of Starbucks accounts published in
October showed the company had reported 13 years of losses at
its UK unit, even as it told investors the operation was
profitable and among the best performing of its overseas
markets.
"We are making a commitment that we will propose to pay a
significant amount of corporation tax during 2013 and 2014
regardless of whether our company is profitable during these
years," Starbucks UK managing director Kris Engskov said in the
transcript of a speech sent to Reuters.
"We are still working through some of the calculations, but
we believe we could pay or prepay somewhere in the range of 10
million pounds in each of the next two years in addition to the
variety of taxes we already pay."