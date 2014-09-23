UPDATE 2-Starbucks buying full control of Japan unit for $914 mln

(Adds details from conference call)
By Lisa Baertlein
Sept 23 Starbucks Corp on Tuesday said
it plans to buy the remaining 60.5 percent share of Starbucks
Coffee Japan Ltd that it does not already own in a
two-step deal valued at about $913.5 million.
Starbucks Japan has operated as a joint venture between
Starbucks and its partner Sazaby League since 1995. Over the
summer, Sazaby approached the world's biggest coffee chain about
selling its ownership stake in Starbucks Japan, Starbucks said
in a statement.
There are roughly 1,050 Starbucks cafes in Japan, which
Starbucks said will be its second-largest market in terms of
revenue from its coffee shops.
Despite Japan's economic difficulties, those shops have
profit margins that are among the highest in the world,
Starbucks executives said on a conference call with analysts.
Starbucks also has opportunities to add more shops, expand
product sales through grocery and food service channels and to
boost the company's relatively small share of canned coffee and
other ready-to-drink products that are popular in Japan, they
added.
Sazaby will begin tendering shares beginning on Sept. 26.
The purchase price for Sazaby's 39.5 percent stake is 965 yen
per share, for a total of 55 billion yen (about $505 million).
When that transaction is completed, Starbucks will have a
controlling 79 percent interest in Starbucks Japan.
Shortly afterward, Starbucks will begin to buy the remaining
21 percent ownership interest held by public shareholders and
option holders of Starbucks Japan's common stock for a purchase
price of 1,465 yen per share, for a total of 44.5 billion yen
(about $408.5 million).
The public price per share of 1,465 yen represents a premium
of 11.6 percent to the 30-day average price of Starbucks Japan's
stock, a 4.7 percent premium to the closing price on Sept. 22,
and a 51.8 percent premium to the price Starbucks is paying
Sazaby for its shares, the company said.
All steps in the tender offer process have been unanimously
approved by the boards of directors of Starbucks, Sazaby and
Starbucks Japan, and the transactions are expected to be fully
completed during the first half of calendar 2015, Starbucks
said.
Starbucks expects the deal to be immediately accretive to
earnings, excluding items.
Shares in Starbucks were virtually unchanged at $73.96 in
extended trading.
($1 = 108.93 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G
Crosse)