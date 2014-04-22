Starbucks to open La Boulange location in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 22 Starbucks Corp is
planning to open a La Boulange location in Los Angeles, marking
the first opening outside of San Francisco, the coffee chain
said on Thursday.
Starbucks has filed building permits for the La Boulange
location and was not able to give a specific date for the
bakery's opening.
Starbucks, which bought La Boulange bakery owner Bay Bread
Group for $100 million in 2012, has 22 La Boulange outlets in
San Francisco and has national aspirations for the chain.
Starbucks sells La Boulange pastries and other food in about
3,500 Starbucks outlets in the United States.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)