Chicago woman sues Starbucks for putting too much ice in drinks

CHICAGO May 2 A Chicago woman has sued
Starbucks Corp in federal court, claiming the world's
largest coffee chain puts too much ice in chilled drinks, and is
seeking $5 million.
Filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago last week by Stacy
Pincus, the lawsuit said Starbucks iced coffee and iced tea
drinks contain less than the advertised amount of beverage.
Lawyers have applied for class status for the lawsuit, which
alleges that an iced drink touted as containing 24 ounces
actually has only about 14 ounces of fluid.
"Starbucks' advertising practices are clearly meant to
mislead consumers when combined with the standard practice of
filling a cold drink cup with far less liquid than the cup can
hold," the lawsuit charged. "If Starbucks truly intended to
provide the amount of fluid ounces in its Cold Drinks that it
advertises, there would be simple ways to do so."
Starbucks called the lawsuit "without merit" in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
"Our customers understand and expect that ice is an
essential component of any 'iced' beverage," a spokeswoman for
the Seattle-based company said. "If a customer is not satisfied
with their beverage preparation, we will gladly remake it."
