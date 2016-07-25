Starbucks shuffles management as it rolls out new store concepts

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Starbucks Corp on Monday said it was tweaking its management structure as part of a long-range growth strategy that includes opening new retail concepts, including upscale coffee shops and bakery outlets.
Cliff Burrows, head of Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas business for eight years, will lead a new group called Siren Retail.
Named for the chain's familiar logo, the new group will have responsibility for tea retailer Teavana, showcase Roastery stores, Reserve stores that sell small-lot coffees, and new Princi bakery locations.
John Culver, a 14-year Starbucks veteran, will become group president for global retail, with responsibility for Starbucks retail sales around the world. Culver had been group president for Starbucks China and Asia-Pacific, channel development and emerging brands. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.