REFILE-UPDATE 1-Starbucks announces Nespresso pod deal, new loyalty perks

(Refiling to adjust headline to reflect that announcement made)
By Eric M. Johnson and Lisa Baertlein
SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES, March 23 Starbucks Corp
said on Wednesday it will sell espresso pods for Nestle
SA's popular Nespresso home brewers in Europe and
unveil a new way for customers to earn loyalty points for free
food and drinks outside its cafes.
Nespresso is the most popular single-cup brewer in Europe,
and Starbucks' espresso deal marks the company's debut on that
machine.
Starbucks also said Keurig Green Mountain, which was
purchased by an investor group led by Germany's Joh. A.
Benckiser Holding Co (JAB) in March, will continue to supply
Starbucks K-cups for Keurig brewers. The company this summer
will begin selling latte products for Keurig machines in the
United States, where that brewer dominates.
Starbucks, which is hosting its annual meeting in Seattle,
also said it would begin selling bottled cold-brew coffee in the
United States this summer and Teavana tea brand products in Asia
and Europe by this autumn.
The company, which recently changed its loyalty program so
that users earn redeemable points based on dollars spent rather
than single transactions, said it would roll out a prepaid
rewards card from Visa before the end of 2016. That card will
allow customers to earn loyalty points on purchases outside its
stores.
Shares in Starbucks closed down 0.6 percent at $58.83 on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)