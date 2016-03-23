Starbucks says reports of rescheduled shareholder meeting false

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Starbucks Corp said media reports that the company had canceled its shareholder meeting set for Wednesday were false.
"Media reports that 2016 Starbucks Annual Shareholders meeting has been cancelled are FALSE," Starbucks tweeted. "It's on, full coverage news.starbucks.com." (bit.ly/1Zsda6c)
The meeting will be held as scheduled at 1 p.m. ET in Seattle, the company said.
A notice on website sbuxshareholder.com had said the meeting had been rescheduled due to "exigent business needs". (bit.ly/1U8sBRE) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.