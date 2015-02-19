版本:
BRIEF-Starbucks to open 50 new stores in Mexico

Feb 19 - Starbucks Corp. says to open 50 new shops in Mexico

- Investment total around 250 million pesos ($16.67 million) ($1 = 14.9990 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
