Starbucks may open 300 stores in Mexico, Argenina

Oct 10 Coffee shop company Starbucks <SBUX.O may open another 300 locations in Mexico and Argentina in five years, the company's main Latin America franchiser said on Monday.

Fast-food franchiser Alsea, which also operates Domino's Pizza and Burger King restaurants, announced the commitment to open new stores in a securities filing.

Starbucks, which shuttered many U.S. locations in 2009, plans to expand in many markets in the near term, the company's chief executive said last month. [ID:nL5E7KM2E2]

Starbucks, which generates about 20 percent of its revenue in international markets, announced a reorganization in July to help it generate half of its revenue outside the United States. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker in Mexico City. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

