UPDATE 3-Starbucks CEO steps down to focus on high-end coffee, shares fall

(Adds details of handover, investor and analyst comment)
By Lisa Baertlein and Gayathree Ganesan
Dec 1 Starbucks Corp co-founder Howard
Schultz will step down as chief executive to focus on new
high-end coffee shops, handing the top job to Chief Operating
Officer Kevin Johnson, a long-time technology executive.
Schultz, who will become executive chairman in April 2017,
said he would focus on building ultra-premium Reserve stores and
showcase Roastery and Tasting Rooms around the world as well as
setting the brand's "social impact agenda" that includes sending
employees to college and recruiting veterans.
Starbucks had signaled the change in July, but its shares
fell 3.6 percent to $56.41 in extended trading on Thursday, as
investors recalled the company's decline after Schultz handed
over the reins in 2000. He returned in 2008.
"Having him step down as CEO raised the anxiety level," said
Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh, who said that Schultz is the
heart and soul of the brand, its entrepreneurial leader and its
savior.
"We're in a much better position on every level," said
Schultz, who returned for his second stint as CEO in the depths
of the "Great Recession," when Starbucks' stock was trading
below $10. Late last year, it hit an all-time high above $60.
Schultz has put Starbucks in the national spotlight, asking
customers not to bring guns into stores and urging conversations
on race relations.
Many of the campaigns have generated controversy, but
analysts have not seen a hit to financial results and the
efforts have raised the profile of the coffee company and
cemented Schultz's status as a national figure.
"The idea that he's replaceable, I think that's erroneous,"
said Bill Smead, CEO of Smead Capital Management in Seattle,
which owns Starbucks shares. He compared the change to the
retirement of long-time McDonald's Corp CEO Ray Kroc,
who turned a handful of hamburger stands into the world's
biggest restaurant company.
The announcement on Thursday also came as investors worry
about the restaurant industry's stubborn traffic declines.
Starbucks has held up better than most, but it has not been
immune.
Johnson is a former technology executive who became
president and chief operating officer at Starbucks in March
2015.
Johnson has been on the Starbucks board since 2009 but most
of his career was in the technology industry. He was the chief
executive of Juniper Networks Inc from September 2008
to January 2014 and prior to that held several senior positions
at Microsoft Corp.
On a conference call after the announcement, analysts
pressed the company on timing and whether, with Schultz stepping
aside, senior management still had the "merchant gene."
"Not having retail experience could be a problem over time,"
said Howard Penney, an analyst at Hedgeye Risk Management.
"I'm not leaving the company and I'm here every day," said
Schultz, whose office is connected to Johnson's.
Traffic at established Starbucks cafes fell in the last
quarter, which Johnson has attributed to a change in the
company's loyalty program, and Starbucks forecast a
mid-single-digit rise in 2017 same-store sales.
The company dismissed speculation that Schultz could be
preparing for a new career in politics.
"He has no plans to run for political office, as he has said
many times, and will remain with the company as Starbucks
executive chairman, focusing on premium coffee," a spokeswoman
said.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Siddharth Cavale in
Bengaluru; additional writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by
Bill Rigby and Jonathan Oatis)