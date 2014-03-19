UPDATE 1-Oprah gives Starbucks tea push a celebrity shot with chai drink

(Adds Schultz and Winfrey comments, background on Teavana)
SEATTLE, March 19 Starbucks Corp will
add a celebrity blend to its big tea push when it debuts "Oprah
Chai," a tea-based drink created by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Winfrey and Starbucks' chief Howard Schultz clinked tea cups
on Wednesday at the company's annual meeting as they announced
the new brew, which will go on sale at Starbucks and Teavana
stores in the United States and Canada on April 29.
Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, is looking to
tea as a way to keep expanding its sales as competition grows in
the coffee market and it continues moving into new global
markets.
"We are going to elevate the tea experience in the same way
we did for coffee," Schultz said, adding that partnering with
Oprah "is a strong next step forward in accomplishing this
objective."
Starbucks said Winfrey developed the tea with Teavana's
teaologist Naoko Tsunoda.
Winfrey, a tea aficionado, said her taste runs toward the
spicy, robust and fuller-bodied. And to that end, "Oprah Chai"
is a blend of tea infused with cinnamon, ginger,
cardamom and cloves, and will be sold in tins or as prepared tea
lattes.
For each Teavana "Oprah Chai" product sold, Starbucks will
make a donation to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy
Foundation to benefit youth education.
According to The Tea Association of the USA, tea is the most
widely consumed beverage in the world next to water. While tea
is the more popular beverage, coffee is king when it comes to
sales.
Global coffee retail sales were $75.7 billion in 2012
compared to $40.7 billion for tea, according to market research
firm Euromonitor International.
Seattle-based Starbucks' $620 million purchase of tea store
chain Teavana Holdings Inc in 2012 was its largest acquisition
to date.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay, Bernard Orr)