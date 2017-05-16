Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores

May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday
that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada
suffered payment system outages due to a technology update
implemented at store registers.
Multiple users complained on Twitter about the outages and
said some stores were giving away free coffee.
"Cash only for today (hopefully)," said a handwritten sign
outside a Starbucks at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue in
Toronto.
A Starbucks spokeswoman in Canada said payment systems at a
limited number of stores were offline as a result of a system
upgrade.
"We are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of
these stores," the spokeswoman said in an email.
