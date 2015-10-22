Starbucks moves U.S. payment processing from Square to Chase

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
LOS ANGELES Oct 22 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said it was moving its U.S. payment processing from start-up Square Inc to Chase Commerce Solutions, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co..
The move starts immediately and is expected to be fully complete by Spring 2016, Starbucks said.
The deal does not include mobile transactions, which will continue to be processed by First Data Corp, Starbucks said.
Starbucks 12,000-plus U.S. outlets record more than 47 million transactions per week.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.