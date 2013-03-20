Starbucks shareholders to vote on political giving ban

* Starbucks recommends investors vote "no"
* Part of broad activist push for more political
contribution disclosure
* Lobbying disclosure proposals at Visa, Accenture won 30-40
pct support
By Lisa Baertlein
March 20 Starbucks Corp investors are
scheduled to vote later on Wednesday on a proposal to reverse
its current policy of allowing political contributions - an idea
that is opposed by the world's biggest coffee chain.
The vote at Starbucks comes two years after its chief
executive, Howard Schultz, organized scores of fellow CEOs to
boycott campaign contributions until lawmakers came up with a
plan to fix the nation's financial woes.
Despite Schultz's earlier support for a boycott on political
contributions, the Seattle-based company's directors recommended
that shareholders vote "no" on the proposal from investor John
Harrington. They said it would hobble Starbucks' ability to
promote public policies needed to deliver strong results and
could put the company at a "marked disadvantage" with
competitors.
Starbucks' corporate policy allows contributions to state or
local candidates, political action committees or state ballot
measures.
Over the last three years, Starbucks made no direct
political contributions and did not operate a political action
committee, according to the annual report to shareholders. It
did pay dues to trade organizations that lobbied lawmakers.
Starbucks is one of 125 companies to face shareholder
proposals over the last two years related to political spending,
according to a March 7 report by the Sustainable Investments
Institute, which tracks political spending and corporate
governance issues.
In votes held this year, 37 percent of Visa Inc's
voting shareholders and 31 percent of those of Accenture Plc
supported proposals to disclose contributions for
lobbying, according to filings from both companies.
The vote by Starbucks investors will take place at the
company's annual general meeting in Seattle.
Shares of Starbucks, which hit an all-time high of nearly
$62 in April 2012, were up 0.5 percent at $57.12 on Wednesday
afternoon.