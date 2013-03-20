UPDATE 1-Starbucks shareholders reject political giving ban

* Starbucks recommended "no" vote from investors
* Activists push for more political contribution disclosure
* Lobbying disclosure proposals at Visa, Accenture got 30-40
pct support
By Lisa Baertlein
March 20 Starbucks Corp investors on
Wednesday rejected a shareholder proposal to prohibit the
world's biggest coffee chain from making political contributions
or forming a political action committee.
The Starbucks board had recommended rejection of the
proposal, sponsored by shareholder John Harrington, chief
executive of Harrington Investments. It was introduced at the
annual meeting by a representative of Corporate Accountability
International, where Harrington is a board member.
Two years ago, Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz
organized scores of fellow CEOs to boycott campaign
contributions until lawmakers came up with a plan to fix the
nation's financial woes.
Even though Starbucks has not contributed to political
campaigns in recent years, directors said a policy forbidding
contributions would hobble the company's ability to promote
policies needed to deliver strong results and could put it at a
"marked disadvantage" with competitors.
The breakdown of votes was not immediately available.
The Seattle-based company's corporate policy allows
contributions to candidates, political action committees or
state ballot measures. But over the last three years, Starbucks
made no direct political contributions and did not operate a
political action committee, according to the annual report to
shareholders.
The company did pay dues to trade organizations that lobbied
lawmakers.
During the shareholder meeting, Starbucks reiterated its
2013 revenue and earnings growth targets.
It also announced a $1 million seed grant to support a new
job training program called LeadersUP and said it would expand
sales of U.S.-made coffee mugs through a new relationship with
Ohio-based American Pioneer Manufacturing, which later this year
will begin supplying 100,000 mugs annually.
Over the last two years, Starbucks is one of 125 companies
to face shareholder proposals related to political spending,
according to a March 7 report by the Sustainable Investments
Institute, which tracks political spending and corporate
governance issues.
In votes held this year, 37 percent of Visa Inc's
voting shareholders and 31 percent of those of Accenture Plc
supported proposals to disclose contributions for
lobbying, according to filings from both companies.
Shares of Starbucks, which hit an all-time high of nearly
$62 in April 2012, were up 1.3 percent at $57.58 on Wednesday
afternoon.