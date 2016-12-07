UPDATE 1-Starbucks courts millennials with $10 coffee at new Reserve bars

(Adds executive comment and Reserve details from investor
By Lisa Baertlein and Tim Baysinger
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 6 Starbucks Corp
Chief Executive and co-founder Howard Schultz's plan to
build a new prestige brand is a bet that moving upscale can
raise the profile of the world's largest coffee brand with
millennials like Megan Sauers.
Schultz in April will move into the role of executive
chairman to focus on opening 1,000 new "Reserve" brand stores
and adding Reserve bars to 20 percent of its traditional cafes,
which now number 25,000 around the globe.
Starbucks also envisions as many as 30 large, showcase
Reserve Roastery and Tasting Rooms in major cities around the
world.
Schultz's transition marks a turning point for Starbucks,
which introduced millions of people around the world to higher
quality coffee and espresso drinks and now must find a way to
avoid being labeled pedestrian when compared with upscale rivals
like Blue Bottle and Intelligentsia, which are popping up in
U.S. cities.
"Starbucks is the millennials' parents' coffee house and
Starbucks is acutely aware of that," said Ric Rhinehart,
executive director of the Specialty Coffee Association of
America.
Its Reserve projects are "a reminder that they did this
first and they do this best," said AB Bernstein analyst Sara
Senatore.
Reserve stores will be about twice the size of typical
stores and exclusively sell and serve exotic, small-lot coffees
that can cost $50 per 8-ounce bag. The first are planned for
Seattle and Chicago.
The new Reserve stores and Roasteries will serve wine, beer
and spirits and bake their own pastries from Princi, a boutique
Italian bakery and Starbucks partner.
Executives expect customers to stay longer and spend more at
Reserve cafes, driving twice the financial returns of typical
Starbucks stores, which have average unit sales of about $1.6
million annually.
Schultz told attendees at the company's investor meeting on
Wednesday that the halo from Reserve will make Starbucks a more
compelling destination while providing an antidote to customers
spending more of their time and money online.
"If Starbucks was a 20-chapter book, I still think we're in
chapter 4 or 5," said Schultz.
Starbucks already has added Reserve bars to a handful of
Starbucks shops in major cities, including New York, Chicago and
Atlanta.
Reuters recently visited a Reserve bar on Manhattan's Upper
East Side, which offered $10 cups of coffee made in glass
siphons, $10 "flights" of Reserve brews and nitro cold brew via
a separate Reserve menu.
Twenty-four-year-old Sauers came in for her standard
Starbucks caffeine jolt and discovered the new brand.
"I'd probably just stick to the regular, I'm not too picky,"
said Sauer, who showed the kind of aspiration that Starbucks
seeks.
"If I had the money to spend more towards coffee I'd do it,"
she said. "I think people want it, too."
The new Reserve stores could boost Starbucks' revenue if
they hit targets, said Bernstein's Senatore, who cautioned that
Schultz's new project has investment requirements that could
become less attractive in a slowdown.
Seattle-based Starbucks debuted the first Roastery in its
hometown two years ago, spending a reported $20 million on the
15,000-square-foot industrial-chic playground for coffee
enthusiasts. The Shanghai Roastery, which will be twice that
size, is slated to open in about a year, with Manhattan to
follow about six months later.
But as Starbucks has already learned, moving upscale
carries its own risks.
"There is always a market for what is different, special and
rare, but the minute you become so available that anyone can get
what you are selling, you lose your cachet," said market
researcher Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand
Keys.
