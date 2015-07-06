Starbucks to hike coffee prices in some U.S. outlets

| July 6
July 6 Starbucks Corp said it would
raise prices for some of its coffee beverages by 5-20 cents in
the United States from Tuesday.
Starbucks, however, will leave the prices of some popular
beverages such as the Grande Brewed Coffee and the Frappuccino
unchanged in most U.S. outlets, it said on Monday.
The price hike comes at a time coffee prices have cooled
from highs hit last year after a drought in the world's biggest
coffee producer, Brazil, triggered supply concerns.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a one-and-a-half year
low on Monday.
Starbucks said the price hikes would affect fewer than 20
percent of its customers and would increase the average ticket
by 1 percent.
The price hike, which will be implemented "market-by-market
and product-by-product," will not include food items or packaged
coffee, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe told Reuters.
Tall (12 oz) and Venti (20 oz) cups of brewed coffee - small
and big in Starbucks' lingo - will cost 10 cents more each in
most U.S. markets, the company said in an emailed statement.
For example, a Venti coffee will now cost $2.45 in most U.S.
outlets.
Starbucks raised prices last year for most of its drinks,
including the Grande Brewed Coffee, for the first time in four
years.
U.S. roaster J.M. Smucker Co said last week that it
would cut prices for most of its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts
coffee brands to bring back customers.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)