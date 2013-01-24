版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 05:19 BJT

Starbucks profit rises on strength in U.S.

Jan 24 Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, after customers in the United States, its top market, spent more than expected during the economically turbulent winter holiday season.

The world's biggest coffee chain reported net earnings of $432.2 million, or 57 cents per share, for the fiscal first quarter that ended Dec. 30. That was up from $382.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐