Starbucks profit rises 34 percent

Oct 30 Starbucks Corp reported a 34
percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday after a rise in
visits caused a surprisingly big rise in cafe sales.
Shares of the Seattle-based company, which have been rising
steadily over the last 12 months, were essentially flat at
$80.83 in after-market trading.
The world's biggest coffee chain posted net earnings of
$481.1 million, or 63 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth
quarter ended on Sept. 29. That compares with net profit of $359
million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months
jumped 7 percent, versus analysts' average estimate for a 6.7
percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix. That figure
included a stronger-than-expected 8 percent rise for the
U.S.-dominated Americas region that contributes the lion's share
of Starbucks revenue.