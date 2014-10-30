版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 04:11 BJT

Starbucks Americas sales weaker than expected

Oct 30 Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported sales at established cafes in its U.S.-dominated Americas region that missed Wall Street expectations in the latest quarter, despite the early return of the popular Pumpkin Spice latte.

Sales at Americas-region Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months rose 5 percent for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept. 28, less than the 6.2 percent gain analysts expected.

The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue. Sales for the region were up 6 percent for the third quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐