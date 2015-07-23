UPDATE 2-Starbucks' cafe sales hotter than expected, boost profit

(Adds executive comment, details on results)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 23 Starbucks Corp reported higher
quarterly profit on Thursday as new food, drinks and technology
helped the world's biggest coffee chain attract more customers.
Sales at Starbucks shops open at least 13 months were up 7
percent globally in the latest quarter, with an estimated 23
million more customer transactions than in the year-earlier
quarter as various sales-boosting projects took hold.
Same-store sales jumped a bigger-than-expected 8 percent in
the Americas unit for the fiscal third quarter ended June 28.
New drinks like the "Flat White" and the limited-time "S'mores
Frappuccino" as well as breakfast sandwiches and bistro boxes
helped perk up sales in the region.
Starbucks' Americas unit, which includes the United States,
Canada and Latin America, contributes the majority of company
revenue.
Starbucks said its new mobile order and pay technology is
boosting sales and profit at the roughly 4,000 U.S. cafes where
it has been introduced. The technology has the potential to lure
in customers who may have been turned off by long lines and
waiting times.
"In those stores where mobile order and pay has been
deployed, lines are shorter, service is faster and in-store
operations are more efficient," said Chief Executive Howard
Schultz, who added that the service will be available nationwide
in time for the important winter holiday season.
Starbucks is also testing smaller-format express stores and
delivery in the United States.
The Seattle-based company's net earnings jumped 22 percent
to $626.7 million, or 41 cents per share, during the quarter as
lower costs for key commodities such as milk helped offset
rising U.S. labor costs.
Schultz said the company is working to reproduce the results
from the latest quarter, but urged analysts to continue
targeting same-store sales growth in the mid-single-digit
percentages.
Seattle-based Starbucks separately said its board had
authorized the buy back of an additional 50 million shares under
its ongoing stock repurchase program.
Shares in the company, which also got a boost from its
loyalty program, rose 4.4 percent to $59.04 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Tom Brown)