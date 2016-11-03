Starbucks Americas region same-store sales meet expectations

Nov 3 Starbucks Corp reported sales at established U.S. cafes that matched analysts' expectations, sending its shares up almost 4 percent in extended trading.

Same-store sales for the U.S.-dominated Americas region were up 5 percent, matching estimates compiled by Consensus Metrix. That region produces the lion's share of Starbucks sales.

Starbucks shares were up $1.78 to $53.55 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)