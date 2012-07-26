版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Starbucks lowers fiscal Q4 view citing global economic weakness

July 26 Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but cut its outlook for the current quarter citing the economic weakness around the world.

Net income grew to $333.1 million, or 43 cents per share, for the f iscal third-quarter e nded July 1, from $279.1 million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

The company lowered its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecast to "reflect the difficult economic environment all global retailers are confronting today," Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead, said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐