版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:15 BJT

Starbucks second-quarter profit rises

April 25 Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strength in the United States, its top market, despite an industry-wide spending downturn in February due to a U.S. payroll tax increase that lowered take-home pay.

The world's biggest coffee chain reported net earnings of $390.4 million, or 51 cents per share, for the fiscal second quarter that ended on March 31. That compares with $309.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $3.56 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐