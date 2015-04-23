Starbucks quarterly cafe sales top expectations, shares rise

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Starbucks Corp said on Thursday sales at its coffee shops in the Americas region grew more than expected, calming concerns about cooling growth and sending shares up 4.4 percent in after-hours trading.
Sales at Starbucks shops open at least 13 months were up 7 percent in the Americas region for the fiscal second quarter that ended March 29. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a rise of 5.1 percent.
Quarterly same-store sales included a 2 percent rise in traffic. Starbucks' Americas region contributes the majority of company revenue.
Customer visits to Starbucks' Americas-region cafes have decelerated in the last year and a half, causing some investors and analysts to worry that the company's increased focus on food had slowed service.
Same-store sales were up 5 percent in the Americas region in the first quarter that ended Dec. 28. That included a 2 percent increase in traffic, which was an acceleration from the 1 percent gain posted in the prior quarter.
Shares in Starbucks were up $2.19 to $51.62 on the news. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.