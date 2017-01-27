RPT-Starbucks must ease mobile order pileup to get customers in line

(Repeats Jan. 26 story to additional subscribers.)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are
suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution:
the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short
period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away
customers.
Starbucks Corp is an early adopter of mobile order
and payment technology that the U.S. restaurant industry hopes
will boost sales while reducing the burden of rising labor
costs.
But baristas at the company's busiest cafes had difficulty
keeping up with mobile orders in the latest quarter, creating
bottlenecks at drink delivery stations and leading some walk-in
customers to walk out.
Starbucks on Thursday trimmed its full-year revenue forecast
and posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at
established restaurants in the Americas, sending its shares down
3.8 percent in after-hours trade.
"It's a high-quality problem" that Starbucks is up to the
task of addressing, said AB Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore. She
noted that the company found a workaround a few years ago after
service slowed when baristas started warming La Boulange
pastries for customers.
"We are now laser-focused on fixing this problem, but the
nature of it - too much demand - is an operational challenge we
have solved before and I can assure you we will solve again,"
Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz said on a conference
call.
Earlier this week, Starbucks began adding one to two more
baristas focused on mobile orders and payment at some of its top
volume cafes during peak hours, spokeswoman Linda Mills told
Reuters.
Executives are also rethinking work routines and internally
testing text notifications that alert customers when their
orders are ready, Mills added.
"There is some incremental labor, but it's mostly just using
it more effectively," said AB Bernstein's Senatore.
News of the operational challenges came as Starbucks
reported that traffic, also referred to as transactions, at its
U.S. cafes slumped during the latest quarter.
Part of that result was due to the fact that the company
changed from a loyalty program based on transactions to one
based on dollars spent. That switch was designed to address
lines at pay stations, where service was slowing because the
prior set-up encouraged some customers to game the system by
purchasing multiple items via multiple transactions rather than
just one.
Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh expects Starbucks to work the
kinks out of mobile ordering and pay, but remains concerned
about the broader restaurant demand environment.
"This was one of the worst retailing months of December that
we've ever seen," Slabaugh said.
