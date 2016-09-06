UPDATE 1-Starbucks to serve stevia-based sweetener in select cafes

(Adds details)
Sept 6 Starbucks Corp, the world's
largest coffee chain, said it would serve its first
stevia-based, zero-calorie sweetener at select cafes in the U.S.
and Canada.
The "Nature Sweet" packets by Whole Earth Sweetener Co will
be available in nearly 9,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and
Canada. (bit.ly/2clBOVe)
Starbucks had 15,300 company-operated and licensed stores in
the Americas region, as of June.
Stevia is a naturally extracted low-calorie sugar
substitute. "Nature Sweet" also contains extracts of the
Southeast Asian monk fruit, with no artificial chemicals and is
GMO-free.
Demand for artificial sweeteners like Splenda has slowed as
consumers now look for products with natural ingredients.
Splenda's sweetening agent, called sucralose, is made from sugar
that has been chemically altered to make it calorie free. (reut.rs/2chqZWb)
Johnson & Johnson in August last year, said it would
sell its Splenda sugar substitute to privately held Heartland
Food Products Group.
Archer Daniels Midland Co had said in June it would
sell stevia and monk fruit sweeteners, as nutritionists and
government officials seek to slow down rising obesity and
diabetes.
Companies have been building up their portfolios in stevia
including Cargill Inc, Olam International Ltd
, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and ASR Group.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in
Bengaluru, Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)