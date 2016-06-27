Starbucks to debut small-lot Indian coffee in U.S. this year

June 27 Starbucks Corp for the first
time will sell single-origin, premium coffee from India in the
United States as part of its effort to support coffee production
in the country better known for its tea.
Starbucks for a limited time later this year will sell a
small-lot arabica coffee from the Tata Nullore Estates in
India's Coorg coffee growing area. The coffee will be roasted
and sold at Starbucks' Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in
Seattle. The price was not disclosed.
John Culver, group president for Starbucks Coffee China/Asia
Pacific, told Reuters that the aim is for this to be the "first
step in what we hope will be many reserve coffees coming out of
India."
India, which produces both robusta and arabica, is the
world's sixth-largest coffee producer. Its coffee output has
increased 16 pct over the past 5 years, according to
International Coffee Organization (ICO) data.
India's estimated 2015/16 harvest is expected to be 5.83
million 60-kg bags of coffee, according to ICO.
The country is one of the coffee chain's fastest-growing
markets. Starbucks' India, an equal joint venture between
Starbucks and Tata Global Beverages Limited, has grown to 84
stores across six cities in India since its start in 2012.
Starbucks India, which so far has served only 100 percent
arabica coffee grown and roasted in India, will also begin
offering Kenyan and Sumatran coffee soon, Culver said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Marcy Nicholson
in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)