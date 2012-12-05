版本:
Starbucks CEO says in talks on UK tax payment

Dec 5 Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz on Wednesday said the coffee chain is in talks about paying income taxes in the UK, despite the fact the company has not made a profit in that market for many years.

"We are engaged in discussions to make a contribution - despite the fact that we have not made a profit - that would legally put us in a position to pay income taxes," Schultz said in an interview.

