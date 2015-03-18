版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四

Starbucks says Tingyi to make Starbucks drink products in China

SEATTLE, March 18 Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Tingyi Holding Corp for the Chinese food and drink maker to produce and expand the distribution of Starbucks ready-to-drink products in mainland China.

The deal was announced at Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. (Reporting by Bill Rigby)
