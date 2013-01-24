版本:
2013年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Starbucks sold more than 150,000 Verismo brewers last quarter

Jan 24 Starbucks Corp : * Starbucks sold more than 150,000 Verismo machines in Q1-CFO * Too early to tell if U.S. payroll tax increase will impact sales-CFO
